Jets CB Kris Boyd’s friend provides update after shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically wounded in a shooting that took place outside a restaurant in New York City on Sunday, but a promising update has emerged about his health.

Boyd was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after he was shot at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside celebrity hot spot Sei Less, which is an Asian-fusion restaurant in the city. The New York Post reported that Boyd was shot in the abdomen and fighting for his life.

On Sunday afternoon, one of Boyd’s friends told the New York Post that Boyd is in “good condition.” Ernest Quander, who was a coach at the University of Texas when Boyd played there, shared an optimistic update.

“He’s all good right now. He’s in good condition. He’s doing real good,” Quander said. “He’s a soldier, through tough times. He’s fine. He’s fine.”

Boyd was listed as in critical but stable condition after being admitted to the hospital, and there have been no official updates since.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning. The shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW, and witnesses were not cooperative with police. The New York Post also reported that the owners of Sei Less had not been cooperative and refused to turn over their surveillance footage.

Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March. He was placed on injured reserve in August due to a shoulder injury and has not played this season.

Prior to joining the Jets, Boyd played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. His NFL career began in 2019, when Minnesota drafted him in the seventh round out of Texas.

Boyd played in all 17 games with the Texans last season and finished with eight 8 tackles and a fumble recovery.