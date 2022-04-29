 Skip to main content
Jets’ draft pick may close door on widely-rumored trade

April 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Robert Saleh looks on

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets likely put an end to trade speculation linking them to Deebo Samuel with one of their draft picks Thursday.

The Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft. The Jets had offered that pick to the 49ers in exchange for Deebo Samuel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but essentially closed the door on that trade by drafting Wilson.

The Jets have been most heavily linked to a trade for Samuel, and there may have been a framework in place for a deal. That would seem to be off the table now.

A Samuel trade looks less likely the more time passes. The 49ers simply do not appear willing to make the wide receiver available despite a reported trade demand. Perhaps that is because the 49ers are very confident that this will blow over in time.

