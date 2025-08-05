Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing about Jim Harbaugh after his gesture for jailed Chargers player

Jim Harbaugh in a Chargers hat
Apr 2, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at press conference at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s approval rating among players and fans somehow keeps going up.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was arrested Friday over gun-related charges. The 2021 Pro Bowler was reportedly stopped by police officers while on his way to a gun range with multiple weapons in his vehicle. You can read more details about Perryman’s arrest here.

Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday and shared an update on Perryman’s stint in jail. The 61-year-old coach revealed he had visited Perryman at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station and that he was in “good spirits.”

Several fans could not overlook Harbaugh’s decision to visit his player in jail. Many felt it was yet another way that the veteran coach showed his commitment to his team.

Perryman was initially scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday before his charges were ultimately dropped. Some fans have hilariously peddled that Harbaugh’s visit may have had something to do with it.

For most coaches, a phone call would have probably sufficed, especially given that NFL teams are deep into training camp. But Harbaugh’s dedication to his players is well-documented.

Jim was genuinely disappointed about not being there last year when Chargers players got stuck in an elevator. The man dreams about Justin Herbert getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

