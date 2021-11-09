Jaguars’ Josh Allen reveals regret about big day against Bills’ Josh Allen

One of the most fun talking points of the weekend was Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen having a huge day against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Jaguars defender collected a sack, an interception, and recovered a fumble off the Bills quarterback.

Reflecting on his big day, Allen said he wished he’d said something to the Buffalo quarterback after sacking him, but had a funny reason for not doing it.

“I should have, but I was tired,” the Jacksonville defender said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “But I should have.”

In hindsight, it would have been great had the Allens had some trash talk prepared for each other. Still, few could have predicted the day would go like it did. One sack was plausible, but the defensive lineman getting his first career interception off that quarterback? That’s pretty ridiculous.