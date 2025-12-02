Larry Brown Sports

Justin Tucker gets a tryout with another NFL team

by
Justin Tucker looks on
Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker got a second opportunity to try out for an NFL team.

The Indianapolis Colts worked out Tucker on Tuesday, but ultimately chose not to sign him. The Colts instead signed former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe and cut veteran Michael Badgley.

Ironically, Grupe is the kicker Tucker was seeking to replace in his first workout of the season. The Saints ultimately chose to go in a different direction.

This is Tucker’s second tryout since the end of his 10-game suspension on Nov. 11. The 36-year-old’s suspension stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct he has faced from women from whom he received massages. Tucker has denied the allegations.

Though he is one of the most accurate kickers on NFL history and has made 89.1% of his kicks, Tucker had a career-worst 73.3% mark on field goals last season. The fact that two teams have now taken a look at Tucker before opting to move on suggests that his accuracy might still be a concern despite his outstanding on-field resume.

Badgley had made nearly 91% of his field goal tries this season, but his third missed extra point of the season on Sunday appears to have been the last straw for Indianapolis.

