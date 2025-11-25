Saints make decision on signing Justin Tucker

The New Orleans Saints have decided on their new kicker after giving Justin Tucker a tryout this week.

Despite giving Tucker a look, the Saints have opted to go in a different direction. They are instead signing Cade York, who has previously kicked for the Browns, Commanders, and Bengals.

After a strong workout today, the Saints are going to sign kicker Cade York to the practice squad, per source. pic.twitter.com/fECyBsk6G7 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 25, 2025

Tucker will have to look elsewhere for a route back into the NFL, at least for the moment. He is eligible to sign with any team, having served a 10-game suspension to start the season.

Tucker’s suspension stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct he has faced from women from whom he received massages. Tucker has denied the allegations.

The Saints were the first team to give Tucker a tryout since the allegations surfaced, and faced some backlash for doing so. While the 36-year-old is regarded as one of the best kickers in NFL history, his final season with Baltimore was poor, as he had a career-worst 73.3% mark on field goals last season.

York’s career field goal percentage is also 73.3%. However, the Saints liked what they saw from him enough to go with him instead.