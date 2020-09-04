Kia Proctor reportedly seeking $15K per month in child support from Cam Newton

The mother of four of Cam Newton’s children is seeking child support from the New England Patriots star, and lots of it.

According to court papers obtained by Bossip, Kia Proctor claims she spends more than $15,000 per month to care for hers and Newton’s four children. She calculated a $15,678 monthly figure based on $3,000 in household and grocery items, $2,966 on child care, $2,640 for a car payment, $666 in clothing, $416 in entertainment and $300 in grooming.

Proctor said she only makes $1,276 per month working for minimum wage. She says she did not work during her six years together with Newton.

Newton sued Proctor for paternity and demanded a DNA test last year. He said at the time that he had been voluntarily paying child support and wanted a judge to determine an exact figure he must pay. Proctor responded with a countersuit for full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for the children and her lawyer and expert fees.

Newton also has a fifth child with Instagram model La Reina Shaw.

At the moment, Newton is likely letting his attorneys handle the child support dispute with Proctor. He got some big news this week that will give him an opportunity to earn his next big pay day.

Cam Newton is now a member of the Patriots! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Cam Newton Patriots shirt. You can buy it here.