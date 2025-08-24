Kyle Shanahan looked so fed up with 49ers kicker

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody might want to worry about his roster spot after the look he got during Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moody sent a kickoff out of bounds during the third quarter of Saturday’s game, allowing the Chargers to set up from their own 40-yard line. The television broadcast showed the reactions of 49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer, as well as head coach Kyle Shanahan, who looked disgusted.

Look at Kyle Shanahan and ST coach Brant Boyer’s faces when Jake Moody kicks the ball out of bounds 💀 pic.twitter.com/XpKLhfioZJ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 24, 2025

The problem for Moody is that these issues are not necessarily new for him. He made just 24 of his 34 field goal attempts last season, and his inconsistency actually seemed to cause some strife within the team last season. Injuries played a part in some of that, but regardless of the reasons, the Niners will be looking for a lot more from Moody this season.

The 49ers used a third-round pick on Moody in 2023, and clearly had high hopes for him as a long-term kicker. He made 84 percent of his field goal tries as a rookie, so he does have a track record of success.

If shanks like this become the norm, the 49ers may have no choice but to look elsewhere. Shanahan’s face is clear evidence of that.