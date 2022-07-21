Report: Kyler Murray contract has 1 notable clause

Kyler Murray’s two-sport career appears to be all but forgotten, but the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly covering all their bases just in case.

The Cardinals inserted some baseball-related language in Murray’s new megadeal, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. The language is reportedly not too complex and simply removes some of Murray’s guaranteed money if he opts to play baseball.

There is some baseball language in the new Kyler Murray contract. Basically some of the guarantees would void if he plays baseball. Also there is not a no trade clause in the contract — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 21, 2022

There are no indications that Murray is even thinking about taking up baseball again. Still, it is notable that one side clearly felt it was still relevant enough to insert this sort of language. Whether that is Murray refusing to shut the door completely on another sport or the Cardinals simply acting out of an abundance of caution is unknown.

Murray was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and initially signaled his intention to play baseball before changing his mind. As it turns out, from a purely financial perspective, he made the right call, and he probably will not be going back to the diamond.