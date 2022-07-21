 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 21, 2022

Report: Kyler Murray contract has 1 notable clause

July 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyler Murray in a black uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray’s two-sport career appears to be all but forgotten, but the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly covering all their bases just in case.

The Cardinals inserted some baseball-related language in Murray’s new megadeal, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix. The language is reportedly not too complex and simply removes some of Murray’s guaranteed money if he opts to play baseball.

There are no indications that Murray is even thinking about taking up baseball again. Still, it is notable that one side clearly felt it was still relevant enough to insert this sort of language. Whether that is Murray refusing to shut the door completely on another sport or the Cardinals simply acting out of an abundance of caution is unknown.

Murray was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and initially signaled his intention to play baseball before changing his mind. As it turns out, from a purely financial perspective, he made the right call, and he probably will not be going back to the diamond.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus