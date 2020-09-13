Le’Veon Bell leaves with hamstring injury in Week 1

Le’Veon Bell is hoping for a bounce-back season with the New York Jets this year, but he got off to a rough start on Sunday.

Bell exited Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury. The team listed him as doubtful to return.

Prior to leaving the game, Bell had just 14 yards on six carries. He added another 32 yards on two receptions.

Bell was at odds with the Jets prior to the season over his injury status. The team cited a hamstring injury as the reason he played a limited role in a scrimmage a few weeks ago, but Bell responded on social media with some angry tweets. The fact that Bell aired his grievances on Twitter seemed to annoy head coach Adam Gase.

There has been talk since the Jets signed Bell that he and Gase do not get along. The Pro Bowler was hoping to silence that talk with a big year in 2020, but beginning the year with an injury is not ideal.