Liam Coen addresses Jaguars punter’s on-field threat

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen shrugged off claims that his punter got into a scuffle with a Tennessee Titans player and made some threatening comments.

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke got into it with Titans running back Julius Chestnut on special teams, with Chestnut claiming Cooke “said he was gonna kill me.” The revelation did not matter much to Coen, who said it is nothing he has not heard before.

“I’ve probably heard that said a hundred times from players in games, so whatever,” Coen said.

Coen is probably correct. He is not necessarily going to condone it, but it is hardly something he needs to worry about. If anything, it’s just funny to hear a punter being the one to say it.

The Jaguars coach is no stranger to confrontations himself. The team seems to be taking on his personality, for better or worse.