Man arrested at Morgan Wallen concert for threat against Chiefs players

Morgan Wallen headlined a concert at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night, and the start of the show was delayed after a man allegedly made threats toward two members of the defending Super Bowl champion team.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor, an Illinois man was charged with a felony after he allegedly threatened to shoot two individuals at the Wallen concert, which was held at Arrowhead Stadium. The man, Aaron Brown of Winchester, Ill., was charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Court documents state that law enforcement officials were monitoring threats at the event when they discovered that an X account belonging to Brown had made a threat toward two members of the Chiefs in attendance. Brown confirmed his location to police, and the concert was delayed for 40 minutes while he was located.

Wallen eventually made his way to the stage at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a No. 7 jersey, which he does at many of his concerts. While some thought Wallen was making a political statement since Harrison Bunker wears No. 7 for the Chiefs, the country music star wore that number when he played baseball in high school.

Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes accompanied Wallen during his entrance, which fans seemed to love. You can see the video here.