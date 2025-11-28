Matt LaFleur had great reaction to Packers’ timeout controversy

Matt LaFleur had a great reaction to the timeout controversy that benefited his Green Bay Packers in their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday.

The Packers had a 4th-and-1 at the Detroit 2-yard line leading 10-7 with just over two minutes left in the first half. Jordan Love was lined up in the shotgun, and Green Bay’s right guard moved before the snap for what should have been a false start. Penalty flags were thrown, but the officials huddled and determined that LaFleur had called a timeout from Green Bay’s sideline prior to the false start occurring.

A look at this Packers timeout. pic.twitter.com/J8zlU6sxGl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2025

While LaFleur may have verbally requested a timeout, he didn’t run to the officials and use a hand signal for one until after the infraction had occurred. He was lucky that the officials gave it to him, because Green Bay was given another chance from the 2-yard line and scored on a touchdown pass to make it 17-7. Had the false start call been upheld, Green Bay would have been moved back to a 4th-and-6 from the 7, and might have chosen to kick a field goal instead. That timeout call being granted resulted in a 4-point swing.

LaFleur was asked about the situation after the game and had a great reaction.

“Of course they got it right,” LaFleur said, giving a smile and a wink.

Matt LaFleur was asked if the refs made the right call on the controversial timeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/CioNGg7at5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2025

The officials defended their call after the game, saying in a pool report that “the timeout was called before the false start happened.”

Green Bay held on for a 31-24 win to improve to 8-3-1. Of course LaFleur was thrilled with the outcome.