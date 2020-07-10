Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Bidwill was spending time on the East Coast when he developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19. After testing positive for the virus, his doctor recommended he be hospitalized.

Bidwill’s symptoms have improved, and he is expected to be able to be released from the hospital this weekend. The announcement notes that Bidwill has been working remotely, and has not had any physical contact with anyone else affiliated with the Cardinals’ organization.

Bidwill has served as an executive for the Cardinals since 1996. The 55-year-old took over as the team’s formal owner in 2019, when his father Bill died at the age of 88.