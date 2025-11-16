Larry Brown Sports

Mike McDaniel gets roasted over controversial decision in Week 11

Mike McDaniel looks on
Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been on the hot seat all season, and he did himself no favors with a questionable decision late in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Dolphins and Commanders were tied 13-13 late in their game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, when Washington muffed a punt and Miami recovered. The Dolphins quickly got the ball deep into Commanders territory and were eventually faced with 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

With 1:44 left in what had been a low-scoring game, it looked like Miami was going to take the easy field goal and try to get a defensive stop for the win. Instead, McDaniel decided to go for it.

Ollie Gordon took the handoff and was stopped for a loss, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Washington got the ball back with more than enough time to get into field goal range, but the Dolphins’ defense bailed McDaniel out. The game then went to overtime.

Fans and members of the media were in disbelief that McDaniel did not take the field goal to go up 16-13 given the situation.

Miami’s defense had played fairly well to that point. McDaniel probably trusted the Dolphins to get the stop with the Commanders pinned deep after the turnover on downs. By that logic, he also should have trusted his defense to get the stop had the Dolphins gone up 16-13.

Fortunately for McDaniel, the game went to overtime and Miami pulled out the win. The decision was still highly questionable from a coach who has been under fire for troubling trends all season long.

