Mitchell Trubisky wins Bears quarterback job

The Chicago Bears brought in Nick Foles this offseason with the intent of having him compete for the starting quarterback job. He did that but apparently hasn’t done enough to win the job.

Mitchell Trubisky has won the Bears’ starting quarterback job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Friday.

In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB, source tells ESPN. It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

The Bears infamously traded up to draft Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017. They selected him over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, who have vastly outperformed him.

Wanting to push Trubisky, Chicago acquired Foles for a fourth-round pick and paid him $21 million guaranteed. Foles will now be the backup. But if Chicago thinks Trubisky can make them a playoff team, they’ll be fine with it. They still have some confidence in him despite declining his fifth-year option.