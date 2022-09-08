Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield.

Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.

“He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett said in the interview. “I really didn’t say anything. I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it, so I didn’t.

“I read (the text) but you know, there were some disagreements we had at a base level and I’m not mad at the guy or feeling any way towards it, but I just didn’t know how to reply to that, so I didn’t. But I still think he’s a hell of a competitor and he’s a great guy to have on your side and I’m rooting for him. I think he has a great family, but he’s the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I’ve got to take him out.”

Ultimately, we do not know what Mayfield may have done to bother Garrett. The two looked to be on the same page publicly during their time in Cleveland, where they were back-to-back first overall picks in 2017 and 2018.

There have certainly been some hints from Mayfield’s former Browns teammates suggesting things are a bit chilly between the quarterback and his former organization. The feelings seem to be mutual, which should make Sunday’s game very interesting.