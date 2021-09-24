Myles Garrett calls out Browns teammates for specific reason

Myles Garrett is the unquestioned star of the Cleveland Browns’ defense, and attracts a lot of attention from opposing offenses. He knows that, and that’s why he’s so frustrated that his teammates aren’t taking advantage.

The Browns have tallied a modest three sacks and ten quarterback hits through the first two games of the season. Garrett has one of the sacks and three of the quarterback hits, with Jadeveon Clowney the only other Browns player who’s hit the quarterback more than once.

That prompted Garrett on Friday to call out his teammates, urging them to take advantage of one-on-one matchups as opponents try to slow him down by any means possible.

“For me, it’s tough watching my teammates not being able to make a play because when I see the offense keying on me with chips and stuff like that, I’m like well, they’re taking a player out of play to stop me, so we have a one-on-one,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “And to see that they’re not making the play, it’s kind of frustrating because I want to see them go out there and make big plays and we’ve got to get there.

“I’m trying to take two or three men, however many, to take out of the pass or the run, so we have to take advantage of that. And I know that they’re not always going to do that [chip and double] me. They’re going to do that for other players as soon as they step up and start making big plays, but right now, we all have to make plays. We all have to earn that respect.”

Garrett is right — teams will keep doubling him as long as they think they can get away with it. That won’t change unless other defenders start getting to the quarterback. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland’s Week 3 opponent, represent an opportunity with a weak offensive line.

One thing that might help the Browns is if they channel their aggression into the opponent instead of the other team’s coaches.