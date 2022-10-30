 Skip to main content
Najee Harris hints at frustration with Steelers’ offense

October 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Najee Harris takes off his helmet

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another rough day Sunday, getting blown out 35-13 by the Philadelphia Eagles. The team’s issues on offense persisted as well, with the team barely cracking 300 yards of total offense.

Running back Najee Harris struggled again, getting just 32 yards on eight carries. His second NFL season has been a far cry from his first, as he came into Sunday’s game with just 329 yards on the season after putting up 1,200 as a rookie.

After the game, Harris seemed frustrated with the offense, and he seemingly questioned his offensive line in discussing his issues.

“I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything. I try to control what I can control. I don’t know what more I can do other than just vocalize it,” Harris said.

The Steelers have a lot of issues right now and they do not appear to be improving. On top of the issues in the run game, former coach Bill Cowher has questioned the team’s handling of its rookie quarterback. Things do not look good for the Steelers right now, and Harris’ remarks, however they were intended, are unlikely to help.

Najee HarrisPittsburgh Steelers
