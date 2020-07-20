NFL, owners schedule meeting to discuss possibly eliminating preseason

All indications have been that NFL players want nothing to do with preseason games this year, and the league and its team owners may be willing to accommodate that.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL and its team owners are scheduled to meet on Monday afternoon to discuss — among other things — potentially eliminating all four preseason games.

Updated: owners meeting at 2 ET today. https://t.co/RWNxMlDTeQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Training camp is still set to begin next week, but there have been talks about teams not being cleared for contact until the end of August in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. With that in mind, the start of the regular season would need to be delayed even if two preseason games are still held. Players don’t want that.

On Sunday, several of the NFL’s top players took to Twitter in a coordinated effort to put pressure on the league. If the players get what they want from Monday’s meeting between the NFL and team owners, that plan may have worked out for them.