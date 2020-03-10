NFL2K as we know it not making comeback despite new deal

Football and video game fans received some exciting news on Tuesday when 2K Games announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL, but that does not mean “NFL2K” is making a comeback.

The press release stated that the renewed partnership between NFL and 2K Games will encompass multiple future video games, but the part of the announcement that many have overlooked is that the games will be “non-simulation football game experiences.”

“We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences,” 2K president David Ismailer said. “It’s exciting to bring together 2K’s expertise in creating award-winning sports games with the NFL’s renowned status as a world-class entertainment and sports organization.”

The last simulation football game 2K Games released was the popular “ESPN NFL 2K5” back in 2004. While many fans were quick to conclude that Tuesday’s announcement meant a similar game will be hitting the shelves again at some point in 2021, that is not the case. EA Sports, which produces “Madden,” issued a press release of its own reminding fans and gamers that it remains the “only exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games.”

“Our agreements have always allowed for non-exclusive development of non-simulation games on various platforms,” the release said. “Our commitment to NFL fans, which spans almost 30 years, has never been stronger, and we’re having our biggest year yet.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be some quality NFL-related games coming out. The new deal between the NFL and 2K Games could result in the comeback of arcade-style games similar to “NFL Blitz,” which was widely popular but has not produced a new title since 2012. But if you only like games that are as close as possible to the real thing, “Madden” will still be your jam.