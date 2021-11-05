Details of Odell Beckham’s settlement with Browns revealed

The Cleveland Browns have finally sorted out the details of their divorce from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms of the reworked contract the two sides agreed to that will allow Beckham to leave Cleveland. The Browns removed the final two seasons on Beckham’s current contract, ensuring he will become a free agent this offseason. Beckham would be owed $7.25 million by any team that claims him on waivers, making that unlikely to happen.

Essentially, the Browns are wiping out any future obligations to Beckham beyond the 2021 season. That will allow him a clean break. The fact that his salary makes him essentially waiver-proof also likely ensures that he’ll be able to pick his team for the remainder of the season instead of going to a waiver claimant.

Beckham’s disappointing Browns tenure ends with just seven touchdowns in 29 games. He should have no shortage of suitors assuming he clears waivers, and other stars are already trying to recruit him.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford.

