Packers fan Usain Bolt makes plea for Aaron Rodgers to stay

Usain Bolt is a huge Green Bay Packers fan, who knew?

Bolt joined Sports Illustrated for an interview published on Thursday. In the interview, Bolt made clear his support of the Packers. The host even gave the track star the opportunity to make a plea for Aaron Rodgers to stay with the Packers. Bolt didn’t miss the opportunity.

"Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you."@usainbolt doesn't want to see Rodgers leave his beloved Packers pic.twitter.com/rlqNfxABVh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021

“I would beg Aaron Rodgers to stay,” Bolt began. “Last year we were very close. We were so close. I think that this year we had the draft and we got a lot of good players. And a lot of guys have stayed. Davante Adams and everybody. So, I need Aaron Rodgers to stay. Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you.”

Bolt, 34, is an 8-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter. He may be the fastest man in the world, but he’s also no different from other fans when it comes to his favorite team. Although based on what Rodgers’ future mother-in-law says, Rodgers’ issues with the Packers run deep.