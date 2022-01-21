Panthers have interest in former NFL head coach as OC

The Carolina Panthers are in the process of a very important offensive coordinator hire, and they may look to a former NFL head coach to fill the role.

The Panthers interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden for the job on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Notably, it is Gruden’s second interview with the team since the process began.

Head coach Matt Rhule is making a key hire here, as the success or failure of the incoming offensive coordinator could have a lot of impact on his own long-term future with Carolina. The Panthers struggled on offense last season, though part of that was down to neither Sam Darnold or Cam Newton being good enough for the starting quarterback job.

Gruden’s last NFL gig was as Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2020. He has ample faith in his own abilities, but it remains to be seen if the Panthers think he’s the guy to take the offense forward.