Notable Patriots assistant interviews for Broncos DC job

The Denver Broncos interviewed a very intriguing candidate Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.

New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia interviewed with Denver to serve on Sean Payton’s staff, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Broncos spent today with an intriguing candidate for their vacant defense coordinator job: Matt Patricia. Sources tell me and @TomPelissero the former #Patriots assistant is in Denver speaking with Sean Payton today. Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph are also top candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

The Broncos are considering some high-profile candidates for the position, including Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph in addition to Patricia. All three men have previous experience as an NFL head coach.

What’s interesting about Patricia is that he spent last season serving as New England’s offensive coordinator despite having most of his coaching background on defense. From 2012-2017, Patricia served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. He was the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2018-2020 but went just 13-29-1.

New England brought in Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, plus they have Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick on defense. It’s possible that Patricia has been squeezed out and that being Denver’s defensive coordinator would be a promotion and better fit.