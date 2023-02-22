 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 22, 2023

Notable Patriots assistant interviews for Broncos DC job

February 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Sean Payton at a press conference

Feb 6, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton speaks at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos interviewed a very intriguing candidate Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.

New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia interviewed with Denver to serve on Sean Payton’s staff, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Broncos are considering some high-profile candidates for the position, including Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph in addition to Patricia. All three men have previous experience as an NFL head coach.

What’s interesting about Patricia is that he spent last season serving as New England’s offensive coordinator despite having most of his coaching background on defense. From 2012-2017, Patricia served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator. He was the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2018-2020 but went just 13-29-1.

New England brought in Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, plus they have Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick on defense. It’s possible that Patricia has been squeezed out and that being Denver’s defensive coordinator would be a promotion and better fit.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosMatt Patricia
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus