Look: Photos of Rams’ newest luxury NFL Draft house emerge

April 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Rams Hollywood Hills draft house

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade in their oceanfront view for a view of the city skyline during the NFL Draft this year.

A year ago, Rocket Mortgage sponsored an insane Malibu beach house for the Rams’ staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters. The defending Super Bowl champions will have a similar setup this year, only their new mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. The 14,000-square-foot home features a golf simulator and skate ramp. It rents for around $9,500 per night.

Here are some photos and more facts about the palatial estate:

The Rams showed more of the property in a promo video:

The house certainly rivals the one the Rams drafted from last year, though you really can’t go wrong with either.

As of now, the Rams are not scheduled to pick until the third round. They unloaded their early-round picks to acquire top talent, which helped them win a championship last year. You can understand why they have no interest in changing their approach, especially when it comes to drafting in style.

