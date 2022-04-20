Look: Photos of Rams’ newest luxury NFL Draft house emerge

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade in their oceanfront view for a view of the city skyline during the NFL Draft this year.

A year ago, Rocket Mortgage sponsored an insane Malibu beach house for the Rams’ staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters. The defending Super Bowl champions will have a similar setup this year, only their new mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. The 14,000-square-foot home features a golf simulator and skate ramp. It rents for around $9,500 per night.

Here are some photos and more facts about the palatial estate:

The LA Rams have unveiled their 2022 'Draft House' HQ 🏠 ➖ 14,000 sq. ft. in Hollywood Hills

➖ 6 bedrooms

➖ Super Bowl mural

➖ Pool, patio

➖ Library

➖ Full bar

➖ Skate ramp

➖ Game room

➖ Fire pit

➖ Golf simulator Online, it rents for $9,500 per night. (📸: @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/fIsQUFDyDl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 20, 2022

The Rams showed more of the property in a promo video:

The pick is in…@OppenheimJason + @MaryFitzgerald_ joined HC Sean McVay + GM Les Snead to find the perfect 2022 @RocketMortgage Draft House. pic.twitter.com/pijTbjhA0S — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 20, 2022

The house certainly rivals the one the Rams drafted from last year, though you really can’t go wrong with either.

As of now, the Rams are not scheduled to pick until the third round. They unloaded their early-round picks to acquire top talent, which helped them win a championship last year. You can understand why they have no interest in changing their approach, especially when it comes to drafting in style.