Player who filed grievance against Patriots signs with rival team

The player who filed a grievance against the New England Patriots will still be seeing them at least twice a year.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that they have signed veteran punter Jake Bailey. The 25-year-old Bailey was a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots.

Bailey got drafted by the Patriots back in 2019 and had spent the last four seasons with them, earning a Pro Bowl nod and an All-Pro selection as New England’s first-string punter. But the two had a messy split after Bailey was placed on injured reserve with a back injury in the middle of last season. The Patriots and Bailey disagreed over Bailey’s timeline for a return, eventually leading to the team suspending him for their regular season finale. Bailey then filed a grievance against New England over the suspension, and they went on to release him earlier this month.

The former fifth-round pick Bailey had a good chunk of guaranteed money voided by the Patriots due to the suspension. Now he will be able to recoup some of that money by punting for New England’s AFC East division rivals.