Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with a back injury on Nov. 12, said he had hoped to play after being reinstated on Dec. 21 but was told instead that he would be suspended. Bailey plans to file a grievance to try to get the suspension overturned.

A statement from Jake Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, on behalf of Bailey: pic.twitter.com/5SQQfliX7z — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 7, 2023

Reports had stated that the Patriots and Bailey disagreed on whether he was ready to return to action, though it was not clear which side felt he was not ready to play. Bailey is asserting that he felt capable of contributing at the end of the season, and that the Patriots apparently felt differently.

The Patriots also suspended rookie cornerback Jack Jones, though the circumstances there appear to be slightly different than the issue with Bailey.