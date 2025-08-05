Pro Bowl QB making NFL comeback after high school coaching suspension

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly making his quarterbacking services available again ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Rivals announced Monday that Bridgewater officially plans to return to the NFL and leave his head coaching job at his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern, behind. The news comes after the school suspended Bridgewater for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players. Some of those benefits included $2,200 a week for pregame meals, $700 for Uber rides, and $300 for field paint.

The former Pro Bowl QB has not played on an NFL field since he did a couple of kneel-downs in a Week 5 contest for the Detroit Lions in 2023. He retired at that season’s end and later admitted he had been contemplating retirement even before the 2023 campaign.

After coaching Miami Northwestern to a state championship late last year, Bridgewater returned to the Lions to provide their QB room with some depth. He stated at the time that he fully intended to return to his high school coaching post once the NFL season ended, a promise he had kept until his suspension last month.

Rivals announced Monday that Bridgewater officially plans to return to the NFL and leave his Miami Northwestern job behind. The news comes after the school suspended Bridgewater for allegedly providing impermissible benefits to his players.

Bridgewater has not played a significant role for an NFL team since he started 14 games for the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Given his 10 years of NFL experience, teams may give him a call once injuries start to pile up.

Even the Cleveland Browns, who entered training camp with five QBs under contract, needed to sign a former Pro Bowl passer ahead of the preseason. Bridgewater can fill a similar void elsewhere.