Mack Hollins threw reporter off with wild bathroom analogy

There’s a reason why New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is one of the most interesting individuals in the NFL.

He showed why again during an interview with Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH after the Pats’ loss on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Speaking about how the Pats will move on from the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of his former team, Hollins dropped a quote that caught Alexander by surprise.

“Once we watch the tape, analyze everything, flush it,” Hollins said. “When you go to the bathroom, you don’t look at the s–t forever. Eventually, you gotta push the handle.”

Mack Hollins with a bar so good it threw me off my game regarding “flushing it” after a loss:



“When you go to the bathroom, you don’t look at the sh*t forever, eventually you gotta push the handle.” pic.twitter.com/adVkPzjDFR — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 16, 2025

The analogy may viscerally strike some fans, but it was on brand for the eccentric Hollins, who is in his eighth season in the NFL.

Mack, who loves walking barefoot when he’s off the field, has been around the league long enough to know that stinky losses are part of the experience in the NFL.

The Patriots appeared to be on their way to a win against Buffalo in Week 15, as they were up by 21 points in the third quarter. But the Bills simply refused to call it a day, as they turned the tables on Mack and the Patriots on their way to completing a remarkable 35-31 come-from-behind win.

Hollins, who signed a 2-year contract with the Pats in March, had 4 catches on 8 targets for 41 receiving yards in the game.