Raiders owner Carol Davis has died at age 93

Carol Davis, part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and wife of Al Davis, died this week, the organization announced Sunday.

The Raiders announced in a statement that Davis, dubbed the “First Lady of Raider Nation,” died Friday.

The First Lady of Raider Nation, Carol Davis, has passed away at 93.



— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 26, 2025

“Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years,” the statement said. “Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise. If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul.”

Al and Carol Davis were married in 1954, six years before the Raiders were founded. When Al Davis died in 2011, Carol inherited the team from him, though their son Mark has been left to run the franchise.

Carol Davis presented a record nine inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of her duties with the Raiders. The most recent of those came in 2021, when she presented former Raiders head coach Tom Flores at his induction.

Mark Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon in her honor, even though the Raiders are currently on their bye week.