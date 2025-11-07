Rams to start 243-pound kicker in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams are making a change at kicker for Week 10 and will be going with a large unit.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Friday that Harrison Mevis will start for them against the 49ers on Sunday. Mevis, who is known as the “Thiccer Kicker,” is listed at 243 pounds. He had signed with the New York Jets in June, waived, added back, and then got released in September.

Mevis kicked for Missouri in college, where he became a fan-favorite player. He was known for some of his outlandish behavior, big kicks, and for filing for some trademarks.

Mevis went 20/21 on field goals in the UFL. He will be replacing Josh Karty, who has kicked in all eight games for the 6-2 Rams. Karty has gone 10/15 on field goals and 23/26 on extra points this season.

Though the Rams are making a change for Week 10, McVay says that Karty “is not going anywhere.”

The Rams have won three games in a row and will be visiting the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is 6-3 and could move ahead of the Rams in the NFC West standings with a win. The Rams are tied with the Seahawks atop the division, and Seattle will host 3-5 Arizona on Sunday.