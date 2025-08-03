Rashee Rice claims to be ‘completely changed’ amid looming suspension

Rashee Rice is claiming to be a changed man.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and another speeding driver caused a multi-car collision in Dallas early last year that left several people injured. Rice and his fellow driver were each hit with eight felony charges and eventually pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies as part of an agreement.

On Thursday, Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail.

With an NFL suspension expected to be announced ahead of the 2025 season, Rice shared with reporters how the incident has given him a renewed perspective. According to Rice, the ordeal has “completely changed” him as a person.

“I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is,” Rice said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback, is honestly a gift, a blessing.

“I’ve completely changed. Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I’ve taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”

When asked about the suspension, Rice stated that it was “still in the works” and that he was letting his legal team handle it while he keeps his focus on the field.

Rice was reportedly going 119 miles per hour in his black Lamborghini SUV before losing control of his vehicle last March. He appeared to be racing with the other driver on a Dallas freeway. You can watch Rice’s dashcam footage from the incident here.

Months later, Rice was also involved in an alleged assault of a photographer in a Dallas nightclub.

Only time will tell if Rice has truly learned from the error of his ways. Fortunately for him, the car crash wasn’t life-ruining like it was for former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.