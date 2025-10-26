Rex Ryan was in tears over Nick Mangold’s death

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan paid an emotional tribute to Nick Mangold after the former center died Saturday night.

News of Mangold’s death spread while Ryan was on the air in his usual role on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” and the former head coach was visibly emotional. Ryan was given the chance to remember Mangold and raved about the Jets legend.

“It’s brutal. Such a great young man,” Ryan said. “I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets. I remember, it was obvious I was getting fired. My last game, Mangold’s injured — like, injured. And he comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.’ And he wanted to play for me. That’s what I remember about this kid. He was awesome, and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family.”

Rex Ryan mourns the loss of his former player Nick Mangold following his death from kidney disease. pic.twitter.com/xhpJJ0yue3 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2025

Mangold was one of the most popular players in Jets history. He died of kidney disease just 12 days after publicly revealing that he was in need of a kidney transplant and was seeking an eligible donor.

Mangold was a former first-round pick of the Jets and spent his entire career with the team. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro.