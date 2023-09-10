Fans could not believe what CBS analyst Ross Tucker said about Taysom Hill

If you thought Sean Payton was a huge fan of Taysom Hill, wait until you hear how CBS analyst Ross Tucker feels about the versatile New Orleans Saints player.

Tucker shared some thoughts on Hill during the broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Saints and Tennessee Titans. After Hill had one of his three touches, Tucker crowned the veteran “one of the best football players ever.”

“He’s one of the best football players ever” -Ross Tucker on Taysom Hillpic.twitter.com/bpIIZ4I1ze — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2023

“I’m not kidding when I tell you I think he’s one of the best football players ever. I know he’s not a Hall of Famer, but this guy can play quarterback, running back, tight end, defense, offense… ” Tucker said.

Obviously, Tucker was referring to Hill’s athletic ability. He just chose his words poorly.

Hill is definitely a unique athlete. He is listed as a tight end, though he caught just nine passes last season. Two of them were for touchdowns. Hill had 3 carries for a whopping 4 yards in the Saints’ 16-15 win over Tennessee.

While he has said he is hoping for an expanded role in one area this season, it is safe to assume Hill will continue to put up modest numbers. Whatever he is doing, it is working for Ross Tucker.