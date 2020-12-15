Safety on final play gives Browns bettors terrible bad beat against Ravens

A safety on the final play of the epic “Monday Night Football” game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns heavily changed the outcome for many bettors.

The Browns were trailing 45-42 following a 55-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with two seconds left. With few options left, Cleveland tried a whole bunch of laterals on their kickoff return. They ended up taking a safety, making the game 47-42.

Meaningless safety leads to the bad beat of the year for some gamblers pic.twitter.com/Gvg15GB1w1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 15, 2020

Many people thought the game was over at 45-42, but the safety actually counted and threw off the spread.

The Browns were getting three points and were in position to push at 45-42. Instead, anyone who had the Browns at +3 lost their bet. What a brutal outcome and addition to our category of heartbreaking bad beats.