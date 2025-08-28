Larry Brown Sports

Everyone had the same reaction to the Micah Parsons trade

Micah Parsons in his Cowboys uniform
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in a move that left everyone sharing the same reaction.

Parsons was sent to the Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is also getting a new four-year deal from Green Bay that includes $136 million guaranteed.

Fans immediately reacted by pointing the finger at Jerry Jones for botching things so badly with such a good player. Dallas Cowboys fans and NFC North fans were fuming with Jones, while other fans laughed at the Cowboys owner.

As LBS contributor Sam wrote in a message to me, “and [Jerry] wonders why he hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years …”

Yes, this is exactly why. Jones tried to side-step Parsons’ agent. The agent didn’t like it, and the move backfired and ultimately cost the Cowboys Parsons — something that fans were united in believing was a bad move by Jones.

Sure, getting Clark and two first-round picks is nice, but having the most impactful defensive player in the NFL on your team is even nicer.

.
