Everyone had the same reaction to the Micah Parsons trade

Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in a move that left everyone sharing the same reaction.

Parsons was sent to the Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is also getting a new four-year deal from Green Bay that includes $136 million guaranteed.

Fans immediately reacted by pointing the finger at Jerry Jones for botching things so badly with such a good player. Dallas Cowboys fans and NFC North fans were fuming with Jones, while other fans laughed at the Cowboys owner.

As LBS contributor Sam wrote in a message to me, “and [Jerry] wonders why he hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years …”

Yes, this is exactly why. Jones tried to side-step Parsons’ agent. The agent didn’t like it, and the move backfired and ultimately cost the Cowboys Parsons — something that fans were united in believing was a bad move by Jones.

Sure, getting Clark and two first-round picks is nice, but having the most impactful defensive player in the NFL on your team is even nicer.