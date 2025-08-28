Everyone had the same reaction to the Micah Parsons trade

Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in a move that left everyone sharing the same reaction.
Parsons was sent to the Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is also getting a new four-year deal from Green Bay that includes $136 million guaranteed.
Fans immediately reacted by pointing the finger at Jerry Jones for botching things so badly with such a good player. Dallas Cowboys fans and NFC North fans were fuming with Jones, while other fans laughed at the Cowboys owner.
#Eagles and #Commanders fans watching Jerry burn his team to the ground. pic.twitter.com/Db2BLoFsJd— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) August 28, 2025
Vikings, Lions and Bears looking at Jerry like…. pic.twitter.com/xuKWPj1MgM— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 28, 2025
I hope jerry jones lives forever ❤️— Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) August 28, 2025
The NFC East to Jerry Jones every year pic.twitter.com/vTDcmY7vIq— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 28, 2025
Jerry Jones Appreciation Tweet. 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/GlwoDSwZZm— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 28, 2025
As LBS contributor Sam wrote in a message to me, “and [Jerry] wonders why he hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years …”
Yes, this is exactly why. Jones tried to side-step Parsons’ agent. The agent didn’t like it, and the move backfired and ultimately cost the Cowboys Parsons — something that fans were united in believing was a bad move by Jones.
Sure, getting Clark and two first-round picks is nice, but having the most impactful defensive player in the NFL on your team is even nicer.
Over the last four years, the Cowboys are the league's best defense with Micah Parsons on the field by EPA per play.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 1, 2025
Across a 1,039-play sample, they're the league's second-worst defense over that same stretch by EPA per play when Parsons isn't on the field.