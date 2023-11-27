Fire alarm goes off as Scott Hanson calls NFL Red Zone

Scott Hanson is in his 15th season broadcasting the NFL RedZone for NFL Network, and on Sunday, he experienced something for the first time.

Late in the afternoon slate of games in Week 12, a fire alarm could be heard in the background as Hanson was talking.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career. We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now in our studios in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency,” Hanson said. “Our control needs to evacuate at this time. The studio in which needs to evacuate at this time.”

Hanson remained on air the entire time and never had to evacuate. The fire alarm eventually stopped sounding.

He addressed the matter with a post on X afterwards.

“Well, that was…. interesting.

“Alarm has stopped.

“Apparently all clear.

“Still waiting on details,” Hanson wrote.

Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12 ! One to remember. — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) November 27, 2023

Hanson was also pleased to know that fans were ready to jump in and save him.