Seahawks make big trade for star defensive lineman

October 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Pete Carroll at a press conference

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are bolstering their defensive line with a significant trade.

The Seahawks are acquiring defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in return.

The 29-year-old Williams has been a standout interior defender for several years running. Since being traded from the Jets to the Giants in 2019, he has 22.5 sacks and 27 tackles for a loss. Seattle gave up quite a bit to get him, especially since he is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Seahawks are 5-2 after a comeback win against Cleveland on Sunday, and they actually lead the NFC West. They are clearly gearing up for a playoff run, and wanted to bring in a player like Williams to bolster their chances of success down the stretch.

