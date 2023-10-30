Seahawks make big trade for star defensive lineman

The Seattle Seahawks are bolstering their defensive line with a significant trade.

The Seahawks are acquiring defensive tackle Leonard Williams from the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. The Giants will receive a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in return.

Trade! The #Giants are sending veteran DL Leonard Williams to the #Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/NuKJF2sIU8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023

The 29-year-old Williams has been a standout interior defender for several years running. Since being traded from the Jets to the Giants in 2019, he has 22.5 sacks and 27 tackles for a loss. Seattle gave up quite a bit to get him, especially since he is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Seahawks are 5-2 after a comeback win against Cleveland on Sunday, and they actually lead the NFC West. They are clearly gearing up for a playoff run, and wanted to bring in a player like Williams to bolster their chances of success down the stretch.