Sean McVay shares great prank he pulled on Kliff Kingsbury

Sean McVay recently shared a story about a great prank he pulled on Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.

McVay and Kingsbury were guests on Peter Schrager’s “Flying Coach” podcast for an episode published on Friday. McVay talked about a time he and Kingsbury hung out together in Los Angeles prior to the 2019 draft.

Kingsbury was in town visiting and got together with McVay after being connected through a mutual friend.

McVay, who had been the coach of the Rams since 2017, figured Kingsbury did not know the NFL tampering rules well. So McVay reprogrammed the phone number of one of his contacts on his phone to say “Roger Goodell.” He asked the friend to send him a text message saying that McVay and Kingsbury were busted for “tampering.”

McVay then showed Kingsbury the message, and the new Arizona Cardinals coach went into an immediate panic.

Episode 3 of "Flying Coach"… Sean McVay shares the story of when he "pranked" Kliff Kingsbury a month before the Draft with the ol "You're going to lose draft picks for tampering" bit. Was very funny for Sean. Not so much for Kliff.

McVay said he didn’t have the heart to keep up the prank very long and quickly reassured Kingsbury that it was just a joke. It’s a good thing, because it sounds like Kingsbury was pretty worried.

Kingsbury is entering his third season as an NFL head coach. His Cardinals improved from 5-10-1 in his first year to 8-8 last year. The big challenge will be if they can get a winning record in 2021. Oh, and Kingsbury is trying to one-up McVay in at least one regard now.