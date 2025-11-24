Larry Brown Sports

Shedeur Sanders had message for his haters after leading Browns to win

Shedeur Sanders at a press conference
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders worked the mic like a true professional on Sunday after leading the Cleveland Browns to a victory in his first NFL start.

The Browns’ rookie quarterback made the plays that mattered to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10 in their Week 12 clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Sanders became the first Browns QB to win his first start with the team since they moved back to Cleveland in 1999.

During his postgame press conference, Sanders spoke candidly about his abrupt transition from backup to starter. He also had a message for his haters that probably had Coach Prime smiling.

“We’ve got to go out there and perform. There’s no choice, and no question. Nobody cares if this was one week of prep. Who cares?” said Shedeur.

“A lot of people wanted to see me fail, and it ain’t going to happen. It ain’t going to happen.”

Sanders was far from surgical in Sunday’s game, finishing with an 11/20 passing clip for 203 yards. But made plays that made him look like he truly belonged in the NFL. His most electric play of the contest came late in the first quarter on a 52-yard bomb to wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

Some were questioning whether Sanders belonged in the NFL at all after his precipitous fall in April’s draft. Shedeur proved Sunday he could lead an NFL team to victory — even if it came against the Raiders — for at least one game.

