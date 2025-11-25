Shedeur Sanders had a profane message for Maxx Crosby after game

Shedeur Sanders had a rather interesting exchange with Maxx Crosby after their two teams faced off on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback got the first start of his NFL career and led his team to a 24-10 win over Crosby’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Sanders performed like a true NFL starter in the contest, throwing for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders was in good spirits as he dapped up Crosby after the game. The Colorado alum kept things casual with a playfully profane inquiry about Maxx’s QB-hunting tendencies.

“Why’re you trying to hit the s–t out of me, though?” Sanders asked

“I was. That’s what the f–k I do,” Crosby replied.

WHOLESOME: #Raiders star Maxx Crosby had very high-praise for #Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the field post-game.



“Keep doing your thing. Keep going brother. Rooting for you”



You can see how much respect Las Vegas players had for Shedeur.

pic.twitter.com/r2dXMGT8VH — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 24, 2025

Sanders’ question was quite silly, given that Crosby is paid millions of dollars specifically to do damage against opposing quarterbacks and offensive players. But it was all in the spirit of sharing a nice conversation after a hard day’s work on the gridiron.

Crosby was not responsible for the Raiders’ lone sack against Sanders. But he did account for three of the team’s five QB hits, and also led Las Vegas with five tackles for a loss.

Sanders shook off those hits to score a victory in his first-ever start, which broke a longstanding Browns curse dating back to 1999. While his message to Crosby was all in good fun, Shedeur had a more serious one directed at his detractors.