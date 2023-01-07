Sportsbook closes betting on 1 NFL award

Has Nick Bosa’s performance this season been so dominant that he’s considered a lock for AP Defensive Player of the Year? BetOnline certainly thinks so.

On Friday, the sportsbook announced that betting odds are no longer available for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. They cited Bosa’s statistical dominance as the reason why.

Betting odds are no longer available for who will win AP Defensive Player of the Year, according to @betonline_ag, “due to insurmountable odds lead by Nick Bosa.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 6, 2023

In 15 games this season, Bosa has recorded 48 tackles (18 for a loss), two forced fumbles, one pass defensed, 47 QB hits, and 17.5 sacks. His 17.5 sacks lead the league and his 90.9 PFF grade is third among edge rushers who qualify.

Some would argue that Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick has played well enough to at least keep the betting odds live. He’s recorded the second-most sacks in the league with 16.0 to go along with five forced fumbles and 23 QB hits. However, his 80.7 PFF grade is 21st among qualifying edge rushers.

As well as Reddick and some others have played, it’s easy to understand why BetOnline pulled the plug. They’re not in the business of giving away free money and Bosa is very clearly the favorite to be named AP Defensive Player of the Year.