Stan Verrett lands job with NFL team after his ESPN exit

Stan Verrett will be remaining in the public eye after his exit from ESPN.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Wednesday that they have hired the veteran sports host Verrett to serve as the host of their new pregame show. Verrett is set to team up with former Saints champion Scott Shanle and Saints team reporter Erin Summers on the pregame show, which will air 60 minutes before kickoff for every Saints game across all official Saints digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stan Verrett back home to New Orleans and into the Saints family,” Saints president Dennis Lauscha said in the release. “Stan’s experience, insight, and love for this city make him the perfect host to lead this new pregame show, and help us deliver an engaging, high-quality show to our fans.”

Verrett is a native of New Orleans and attended St. Augustine High School in the city. He also got his broadcasting start in New Orleans as an anchor and reporter for WDSU-TV.

But Verrett is better known for his lengthy career with ESPN, first joining them in 2000. He became a very familar face for viewers, especially as a longtime anchor of the 1 AM EST edition of “SportsCenter” alongside Neil Everett ever since 2009.

In May of this year however, ESPN made the decision to let Verrett go upon the expiration of his contract with the network in the summer. While Verrett is far from the only big name to be let go by ESPN in recent months, he is at least now making a fitting homecoming as the new pregame host for the Saints.