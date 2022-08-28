 Skip to main content
Steelers WR suffers apparent shoulder injury in preseason finale

August 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Diontae Johnson holding the ball

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after catching a fifty yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a potential blow on Sunday during the team’s preseason finale.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Johnson did walk off under his own power.

Johnson did land awkwardly on his left shoulder on a 38-yard catch, which was the apparent genesis of the injury.

Players being ruled out quickly after an injury usually isn’t a good sign. However, this being Pittsburgh’s final preseason game, they may have just done it quickly because there is no real incentive for Johnson to return, even if he can.

Johnson is fresh off the first 1,000-yard season of his career, and he reeled in eight touchdowns in 2021. The team will hope he is ready for Week 1, though they at least have some improving depth if he isn’t.

