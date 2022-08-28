Steelers WR suffers apparent shoulder injury in preseason finale

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a potential blow on Sunday during the team’s preseason finale.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Johnson did walk off under his own power.

Steelers say Diontae Johnson is done for the day with a shoulder injury. He seemed to bounce up and celebrate his 38-yard catch, but did have to lay out for it. Maybe the quick rule-out is just a result of preseason is preseason. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 28, 2022

Johnson did land awkwardly on his left shoulder on a 38-yard catch, which was the apparent genesis of the injury.

Mitchell Trubisky dropping DIMES to Diontae Johnson 🎯 pic.twitter.com/uMztloqXpj — PFF (@PFF) August 28, 2022

Players being ruled out quickly after an injury usually isn’t a good sign. However, this being Pittsburgh’s final preseason game, they may have just done it quickly because there is no real incentive for Johnson to return, even if he can.

Johnson is fresh off the first 1,000-yard season of his career, and he reeled in eight touchdowns in 2021. The team will hope he is ready for Week 1, though they at least have some improving depth if he isn’t.