Steelers’ Kwon Alexander gets $43k fine from NFL over preseason hit

The NFL penalized Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander over a hard tackle during an August 11 preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the first quarter of the Bucs-Steelers contest, Alexander sent Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds to the ground with a hard hit. The officials flagged Alexander with unnecessary roughness for lowering his head to make forcible contact with Edmonds. The NFL has since fined Alexander $43,709 for the tackle.

The hefty fine is in part due to Alexander’s status as a repeat offender. Alexander was also fined for the same offense when he played for the New York Jets last season.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against Tampa Bay. These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2023

The NFL has made helmet safety an emphasis going into the 2023 season. The league now has additional rules in place to penalize such hits during a game. One example is the new 15-yard penalty if a player uses any part of the helmet or face mask to make forcible contact to a player’s head or neck area.

Alexander signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers in July. The 1-time Pro Bowler played in all 17 games for the Jets last season. He finished with 69 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.