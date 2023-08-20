 Skip to main content
Steelers’ Kwon Alexander gets $43k fine from NFL over preseason hit

August 19, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander tackling Buccaneers RB Chase Edmonds

The NFL penalized Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander over a hard tackle during an August 11 preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the first quarter of the Bucs-Steelers contest, Alexander sent Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds to the ground with a hard hit. The officials flagged Alexander with unnecessary roughness for lowering his head to make forcible contact with Edmonds. The NFL has since fined Alexander $43,709 for the tackle.

The hefty fine is in part due to Alexander’s status as a repeat offender. Alexander was also fined for the same offense when he played for the New York Jets last season.

The NFL has made helmet safety an emphasis going into the 2023 season. The league now has additional rules in place to penalize such hits during a game. One example is the new 15-yard penalty if a player uses any part of the helmet or face mask to make forcible contact to a player’s head or neck area.

Alexander signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers in July. The 1-time Pro Bowler played in all 17 games for the Jets last season. He finished with 69 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Kwon Alexander
