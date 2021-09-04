 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 4, 2021

Longtime Steelers broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

September 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Steelers logo

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers broadcaster and former Pro Bowl lineman Tunch Ilkin died Saturday, the team confirmed.

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed Ilkin’s death on Saturday by issuing a statement paying tribute to the longtime Steeler.

A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Ilkin became the first Turk to play in the NFL when the Steelers drafted him in 1980. He played for the team until 1992, making a pair of Pro Bowl appearances. He was named as a member of the franchise’s All-Time Team in 2007. In 1998, he joined the Steelers’ broadcasting team as an analyst, a role he remained in through the 2020 season.

Ilkin announced last October that he had been diagnosed with ALS. That prompted him to announce his retirement from broadcasting in June in order to focus on his treatment.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus