Steve Young explains how Jets mishandled Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s first two seasons in the NFL could not have gone much worse, but one Hall of Fame quarterback is pointing the finger at the New York Jets for that.

During a recent appearance on “The Michael Kay Show,” Steve Young shared some of his thoughts on what the Jets need to do differently with Wilson. He spoke about how offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur took the wrong approach with the former No. 2 overall pick.

“Zach doesn’t need tough love. He doesn’t need somebody to see how tough he is. He needs a big brother — a young, knowledgeable innovator, someone who he can trust and says to him, ‘You know what, despite everything that’s happened, Zach, I believe in you. You can get this done.’ Zach needs that,” Young said. “Mike kind of kept him at arm’s length and kind of gave him the tough love aspect, and I don’t think that’s really useful for Zach.”

Young made the remarks before the Jets parted ways with LaFleur. He was then asked if he could see former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury being a potential OC candidate for the Jets. Young said he likes that idea.

“Zach’s problems are not physical. Zach’s problems are expectations and how he deals with expectations,” Young added.

Steve Young on the @TMKSESPN with some very interesting comments regarding Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur. Also mentions Kliff Kingsbury as a possible OC option. #Jets pic.twitter.com/S715OyT6NM — Israel D (@israeldms7) January 10, 2023

There are some parallels between Young and Wilson. Both went to BYU and are mobile quarterbacks with strong arms. Like Wilson, Young was doubted early on in his career.

Wilson can only hope his career turns out like Young’s, but the San Francisco 49ers legend clearly thinks it is too early to give up on his fellow Cougars alum.

The Jets hinted at their quarterback plans this week, and they insist Wilson is a part of them.