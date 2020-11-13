Teddy Bridgewater had a real rager for his birthday celebration

Teddy Bridgewater celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, and the quarterback partied so hard that the Carolina Panthers can only hope he is ready for their big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Bridgewater told reporters he got pretty wild for the big 2-8. And by that we mean he went hard at the Olive Garden.

“Had some salad and some bread,” Bridgewater told reporters, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer.

If any Panthers players feel like getting crazy for their birthday, they should probably leave the planning to Bridgewater.

Bridgewater has played fairly well in his first season as Carolina’s starter, but the team is just 3-6. They need to turn things around quickly if they want to climb into the playoff hunt, and a win over the Bucs would be a good place to start.

If Bridgewater wants to make incredible plays on Sunday like the one he made in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s going to have to do his best to shake off that Olive Garden hangover.