Texans set to host top QB prospect for pre-draft visit

The Houston Texans are set to host one of the top quarterback prospects for a visit ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Monday that former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to visit with the Texans on Wednesday.

The #Texans are hosting #OSU QB CJ Stroud on a Top 30 visit on Wednesday, source said. With the No. 2 pick, Stroud is a strong option for Houston… if he’s still there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

Stroud is regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft. Many seem to view him as a potential No. 1 overall pick, along with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick in the draft and reportedly are deciding between Stroud and Young.

Houston has the No. 2 pick in the draft, which means they should have their choice of whichever quarterback Carolina does not select. Although, now there is talk that the Texans might not go with a quarterback at No. 2, though that seems hard to believe.

In two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Stroud passed for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2021 and third in 2022.