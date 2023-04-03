 Skip to main content
Texans set to host top QB prospect for pre-draft visit

April 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Caserio looks ahead

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are set to host one of the top quarterback prospects for a visit ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Monday that former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to visit with the Texans on Wednesday.

Stroud is regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft. Many seem to view him as a potential No. 1 overall pick, along with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick in the draft and reportedly are deciding between Stroud and Young.

Houston has the No. 2 pick in the draft, which means they should have their choice of whichever quarterback Carolina does not select. Although, now there is talk that the Texans might not go with a quarterback at No. 2, though that seems hard to believe.

In two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Stroud passed for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2021 and third in 2022.

CJ StroudHouston Texans
